The federal government spends more than $500 billion on products and services each year, and approximately 635,000 contractors provide those products and services. You can be a federal contractor, too! But those who don't know the rules and regulations, or don't keep up with all the changes, will not be successful!

Panoptic Enterprises' FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS CENTER provides timely news and views on the fast-changing federal acquisition process.

GETTING STARTED IN FEDERAL CONTRACTING, Fifth Edition

426 pages, 2009, ISBN: 978-1-912481-26-5, $49.95 or

The Federal Government is one of the very few areas of the economy that is growing - its contract spending has doubled in the last decade and is expected to increase even more! The Government has established goals of $125 billion in contract awards to small businesses, $25 billion to minority-owned businesses, $25 billion to women-owned businesses, and $15 billion to veteran-owned businesses!

For more than 30 years, Getting Started in Federal Contracting has been the standard reference for government contract information, guidance, and advice. Now, with this revised and expanded fifth edition, you have all the help you need to win your fair share of Government business!

ALSO AVAILABLE

OTHER ACQUISITION BOOKS AVAILABLE FROM AMAZON.COM

RECENT FEDERAL CONTRACTS DISPATCHES

January 2017 (Vol. XVIII, No. 1) [pdf version]

2017 Defense Authorization Act Increases Micro-Purchase Threshold, Extends SBIR/STTR

FAC 2005-93 Puts FAC 2005-90 Fair Pay Rule on Hold

FAC 2005-94 Addresses Subcontractor Payments, Privacy

DOD Cleans House for New Administration

Multiple-Award Contract Set-Asides to be Revised

NASA Adds Financial Reporting of Property Requirement

SBA Allows Credit for Lower Tier Subcontracting

OFPP Seeks Comments on Anti-Trafficking Best Practices

OMB Adjusts Civil Penalties for Inflation