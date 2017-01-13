|
The federal government spends more than $500 billion on products and services each year, and approximately 635,000 contractors provide those products and services. You can be a federal contractor, too! But those who don't know the rules and regulations, or don't keep up with all the changes, will not be successful!
Panoptic Enterprises' FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS CENTER provides timely news and views on the fast-changing federal acquisition process.
GETTING STARTED IN FEDERAL CONTRACTING, Fifth Edition
426 pages, 2009, ISBN: 978-1-912481-26-5, $49.95 or
The Federal Government is one of the very few areas of the economy that is growing - its contract spending has doubled in the last decade and is expected to increase even more! The Government has established goals of $125 billion in contract awards to small businesses, $25 billion to minority-owned businesses, $25 billion to women-owned businesses, and $15 billion to veteran-owned businesses!
For more than 30 years, Getting Started in Federal Contracting has been the standard reference for government contract information, guidance, and advice. Now, with this revised and expanded fifth edition, you have all the help you need to win your fair share of Government business!
Table of Contents Index
Sample Chapters:
Chapter 11, Set-Asides and Preference Programs Chapter 13, Federal Supply Schedules
ALSO AVAILABLE
Go to the Panoptic Bookstore for these and other publications on key aspects of the federal contracting process!
OTHER ACQUISITION BOOKS AVAILABLE FROM AMAZON.COM
RECENT FEDERAL CONTRACTS DISPATCHES
1/24/17, Assistant to the President's Memorandum on Regulatory Freeze Pending Review
1/19/17, Department of Homeland Security Acquisition Regulation (HSAR); Privacy Training
1/19/17, Department of Homeland Security Acquisition Regulation; Information Technology Security Awareness Training
1/19/17, Department of Homeland Security Acquisition Regulation; Safeguarding of Controlled Unclassified Information
1/19/17, Defense; Other Transactions Guide for Prototype Projects
1/18/17, Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR); Sustainable Acquisition
1/18/17, Transportation; Extension of Contracting Initiative
1/13/17, Federal Acquisition Circular (FAC) 2005-95, Miscellaneous Amendments
1/13/17, Agriculture; Designation of Product Categories for Federal Procurement
1/12/17, Office of Management and Budget; Extension of Policy to Provide Accelerated Payment to Small Subcontractors
RECENT FEDERAL CONTRACTS PERSPECTIVE NEWSLETTER
January 2017 (Vol. XVIII, No. 1) [pdf version]
More Perspectives
2017 Defense Authorization Act Increases Micro-Purchase Threshold, Extends SBIR/STTR
FAC 2005-93 Puts FAC 2005-90 Fair Pay Rule on Hold
FAC 2005-94 Addresses Subcontractor Payments, Privacy
DOD Cleans House for New Administration
Multiple-Award Contract Set-Asides to be Revised
NASA Adds Financial Reporting of Property Requirement
SBA Allows Credit for Lower Tier Subcontracting
OFPP Seeks Comments on Anti-Trafficking Best Practices
OMB Adjusts Civil Penalties for Inflation